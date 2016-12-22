logo



Harps Secretary John Campbell disappointed with move to ten team league

22 Dec 2016
by admin

Finn Harps feat
The news that Finn Harps was fearing has been confirmed this afternoon by the FAI – in 2018, the Premier Division and First Division will become ten team competitions.

For that to happen, three teams will be relegated next season and one will come up from the First Division.

It makes Harps task of staying up even more difficult with an 8th place finish needed to be safe, that’s one place higher than their finish this year.

The club will also have to dramatically increase their budget for the coming season.

Finn Harps have expressed their disappointment at the move and have also confirmed they opposed the proposals by the Premier Clubs Alliance to the FAI.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Harps Secretary John Campbell says the coming season will not be easy and is disappointed with the change…

