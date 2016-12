The GAA Programme, in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s programme, the last programme of the yea,r John Haran, Donegal, John Lynch, Tyrone and Conleith Gilligan, Derry join Tom Comack to look back on 2016.

The trio reflect on the highs the lows and the in-betweens, as the curtain comes down on another hectic year in Gaelic Football and Hurling…