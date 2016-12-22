Eight people waiting for a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning

Over 230 people are on trolleys at hospitals across the country.

8 people were without a bed at Letterkenny University Hospital this morning – 3 on trolleys in the Emergency Department and a further 5 on wards or overflow areas.

According to the INMO – University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital are the most overcrowded with 22 people in need of a bed at each facility.

There are 17 people on trolleys and overflow areas of wards at University Hospital Waterford, South Tipperary General and the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.