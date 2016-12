It’s hoped that the latest success by Donegal Film Office will promote tourism in the county even further.

Donegal Film Office has been awarded Best Local Film Authority in the 2016 Entertainment Awards hosted by TMT News.

The company, which is part of Donegal County Council, has been operating since 2003.

Aideen Doherty, Manager of the Donegal Film Office says the accolade will hopefully reinforce Donegal’s position on a worldwide stage: