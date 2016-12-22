Donegal farmers approved for GLAS scheme payment still facing difficulties

A Donegal County Councillor has claimed that farmers in Donegal who have been approved and are awaiting payment from the GLAS scheme are facing further stumbling blocks.

It’s understood that when farmers ring the help line to query the stage of their payment, they are told by an automated service to make contact via email.

Many farmers in the county are still awaiting payment from the scheme despite being approved some time ago.

Councillor Ian McGarvey says not enough is being done on a national level to ensure farmers receive their payment by Christmas: