Donegal Airport receives smallest allocation in latest funding announcment

Donegal Airport has received the smallest allocation in the latest funding announcement by the Department of Transport.

Nearly €3 million euro in support funding has been granted for four regional airports – including Donegal – for projects and activities in the areas of safety and security.

However Donegal Airport received the smallest allocation of just over €320,000.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher says the funding has been determined by the over performance of each airport and that is to be welcomed: