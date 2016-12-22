Angling development projects in Donegal receive €36,400

Four angling development projects in Donegal have been awarded €36,400 collectively in funding to improve angling access in the area.

The projects are some of 50 angling development projects across the country which will receive support from Inland Fisheries Ireland to the value of €500,000 in total as part of its Capital Works Fund.

Buncrana River and Fullerton Pollen Dam Fisheries received the biggest allocation of €25,850.

The projects will now be delivered in 2017.

Suzanne Campion is Head of Business Development at Inland Fisheries Ireland: